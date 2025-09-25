The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 226.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance
BK stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $110.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65.
Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.
Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon
In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bank of New York Mellon Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.
