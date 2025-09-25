Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.91 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

