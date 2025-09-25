U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,324,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,618,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Baidu by 319.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,298,000 after acquiring an additional 615,061 shares during the period. Triata Capital Ltd raised its position in Baidu by 193.9% in the first quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 568,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after acquiring an additional 375,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $31,748,000.

BIDU opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zephirin Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on Baidu from $91.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

