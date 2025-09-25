U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 902 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after buying an additional 1,860,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,017 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,128 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 656,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 428,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,493,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,033,000 after acquiring an additional 415,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

