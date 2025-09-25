U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $490.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.