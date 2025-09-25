U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.5%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

