U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

