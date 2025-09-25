U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $74,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 199,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,699,246.44. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,437,726 shares of company stock worth $186,661,639. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

