U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 313,266 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,216,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 74,616 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,104,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
