U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus set a $172.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $166.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.05. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

