UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 308 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 548,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 359,568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 394,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 314,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,294,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,898.34. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

