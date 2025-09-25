UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,828.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $87.13 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

