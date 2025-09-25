UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,437,726 shares of company stock valued at $186,661,639. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

