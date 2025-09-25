UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

