UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,857 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $111.30 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

