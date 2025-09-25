Unum Group $UNM Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $93,287,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $58,881,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 228.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,205,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 202.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 632,358 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

UNM stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

