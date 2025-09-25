Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $397.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.89. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $285.13 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

