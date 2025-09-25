Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Stake Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.