Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Stock Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

