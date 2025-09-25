Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Stock Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Price Performance
NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.