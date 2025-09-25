West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,190,000 after purchasing an additional 935,721 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 716,442 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 997,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,406,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,255,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,134,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,038,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $259.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price target on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

