Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Companies and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Companies 21.63% 16.23% 4.38% Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Williams Companies and Energy & Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Companies $10.50 billion 7.29 $2.23 billion $1.99 31.57 Energy & Technology $2.72 million 4.36 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Williams Companies and Energy & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Companies 0 5 11 1 2.76 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Williams Companies presently has a consensus price target of $63.07, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given Williams Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Williams Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Williams Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Williams Companies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 14.16, meaning that its stock price is 1,316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Williams Companies beats Energy & Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment consists of gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, the Mid-Continent region that includes the Anadarko and Permian basins, and the DJ Basin of Colorado; and operates natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage facilities in central Kansas near Conway. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment provides wholesale marketing, trading, storage, and transportation of natural gas for natural gas utilities, municipalities, power generators, and producers; asset management services; and transports and markets NGLs. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

