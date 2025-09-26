1,000 Shares in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Purchased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 441.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,997,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,182 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $19,058,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $12,371,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

