13,381 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Acquired by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

