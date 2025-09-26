164,075 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $22,046,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 162,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 868,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $435.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.