17,060 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Purchased by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.