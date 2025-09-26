5,773 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Acquired by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

