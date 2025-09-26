6,841 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,609.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,147 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,238,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 247,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 247,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233,609 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,945,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.