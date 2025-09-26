784 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Purchased by MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 147,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 153,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

