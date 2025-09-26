A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,727 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
