A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,727 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.