AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

