AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2025

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,919.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

