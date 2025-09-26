Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLRFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

