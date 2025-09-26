AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 281 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 548,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

