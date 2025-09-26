Amarillo National Bank Has $47.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,853 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,977,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.