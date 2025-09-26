Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $11.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.2143.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Amcor has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 632,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 214,345 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 131.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2,749.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

