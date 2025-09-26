American National Bank & Trust Acquires 1,298 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

