American National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tenret Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 153,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $72.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

