American National Bank & Trust Has $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 217.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $295.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $306.11. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

