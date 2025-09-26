American National Bank & Trust Has $6.66 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

American National Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IJH opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

