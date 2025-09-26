American National Bank & Trust Purchases 6,257 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after buying an additional 1,865,738 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2,004.2% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,772,000 after buying an additional 1,391,985 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $59.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

