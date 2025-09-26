Analysts Set Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) PT at $33.00

Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

NYSE RCI opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. Rogers Communication has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Rogers Communication last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.12 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communication will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 15.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,603,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,794 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,368,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,483,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,279,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,489,000 after buying an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 9.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,072,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,361,000 after acquiring an additional 594,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 14.8% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,753,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,922,000 after acquiring an additional 868,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

