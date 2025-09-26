Analysts Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT at $112.20

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRNS. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Transcat Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $678.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Transcat will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 205.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Transcat by 1,315.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

