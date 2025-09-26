Analysts Set Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target at $136.00

Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Trading Down 0.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.