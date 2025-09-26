Analyzing Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) & RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Usio and RB Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usio 1 0 1 0 2.00 RB Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Usio presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. RB Global has a consensus target price of $124.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Usio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Usio is more favorable than RB Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usio 3.43% -1.63% -0.28% RB Global 9.46% 9.42% 4.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Usio and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Usio and RB Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Usio $82.93 million 0.47 $3.31 million $0.10 14.60 RB Global $4.28 billion 4.72 $413.10 million $2.02 53.97

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Usio. Usio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Usio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of RB Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Usio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Usio has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RB Global beats Usio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Usio

Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation. In addition, the company offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. Further, it provides a proprietary web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Additionally, the company offers prepaid and incentive card issuance services; and operates a prepaid core processing platform, as well as provides additional services, such as electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition, and printing and mailing services for various industry verticals, including utilities and financial institutions. It markets and sells ACH products and services primarily through resellers; and prepaid card program directly to government entities, corporations, and to consumers through the internet. The company was formerly known as Payment Data Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Usio, Inc. in June 2019. Usio, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

