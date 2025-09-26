Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 255.27 ($3.41) and traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.30). Animalcare Group shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.30), with a volume of 171,584 shares changing hands.

Animalcare Group Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.27 million, a P/E ratio of 830.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.27.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

