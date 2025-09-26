Apogee Enterprises (APOG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, October 3rd. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $346.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.08 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $942.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 55.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

