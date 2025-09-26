Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.02 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.43). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.43), with a volume of 14,989 shares trading hands.

Arcontech Group Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcontech Group had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 36.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcontech Group plc will post 5.8982684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

