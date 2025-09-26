Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,386 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.