Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 7,746 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 194.7% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,941,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 379,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,324. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 949,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,259,165.64. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

