Avation (LON:AVAP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.22 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.24). Avation shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.19), with a volume of 129,858 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 275.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.22. The company has a market cap of £108.79 million, a PE ratio of 396.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.47.

In other Avation news, insider Mark Stephen Shelton purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.20. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avation

Avation PLC is a specialist commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of commercial aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world.

